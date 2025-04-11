Odem issues boil-water notice after water-line break

ODEM, Texas — Residents of Odem, Texas, are being advised to boil their water before consumption after a water line break caused reduced pressure in the distribution system.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Odem public water system to issue the notice to all customers as a precautionary measure.

Officials say water used for drinking, cooking, and ice-making should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes and then cooled before use. This applies to water for all consumption purposes, including washing hands and face, and brushing teeth.

Children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria that may be present in the water, according to the notice.

As an alternative to boiling, residents can purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.

The boil-water notice will remain in effect until the public water system resolves the issue and testing confirms the water is safe to consume. Officials will issue a notice rescinding the boil water advisory once it's no longer necessary.

Residents with questions can contact Odem City Hall at (361) 368-2831. The city offices are located at 514 Voss Avenue, Odem, Texas 78370.

