17 year-old-student arrested for making online threats to Odem-Edroy High School

ODEM, Tx — A 17-year-old student was arrested Thursday morning for making online threats to Odem High School.

Officials say the teen threatened to shoot up Odem High School and also identified some teachers at the school in the social media post.

Someone on social media saw the online threats and contacted the principal and the superintendent, and then they contacted authorities.

According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, the 17-year-old boy was arrested at his home Thursday morning in Odem.

Sheriff Rivera says a weapon was found inside the teen's home, however, the teen did not have access to it.

