Lake Corpus Christi State Park completes Kiskadee Trail renovation project

MATHIS, Texas — Lake Corpus Christi State Park has completed major upgrades to the popular Kiskadee Trail, finishing a renovation project that improves visitor access to key areas of the park.

The trail improvements were made possible through a $40,000 grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation and Phillips 66.

The resurfaced trail now provides enhanced access to several of the park's notable features, including the Birding and Education Zone.

"We took a very novel approach to go back to the park's historic roots and used cement treated caliche," said Kelly Ann Malkowski, Park Superintendent at Lake Corpus Christi State Park. "When the park was originally built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930's, much of the park's infrastructure was built using that product, and we went back to those roots to resurface this trail. It's a local product and it made a lot more bang for our buck."

The renovation honors the historical significance of the park, which was developed by the Civilian Conservation Corps between 1934 and 1935.

