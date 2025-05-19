Man and two dogs found dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

The San Patricio County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 61-year-old man and his two dogs who were found dead in a boat cabin at Ingleside on the Bay Marina.

Preliminary findings indicate carbon monoxide poisoning as the likely cause of death. The local fire department recorded high concentrations of carbon monoxide inside the vessel.

Investigators report that a generator was running inside the cabin at the time the bodies were discovered.

The investigation remains ongoing by the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

