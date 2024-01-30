Millwright program coming to Ingleside HS

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Ingleside ISD is providing a way for students to be successful not just by hitting the books but by hitting the workforce.

A millwright program will be added in the fall semester along with another industrial course at Ingleside ISD as they team together with Del Mar College.

Scott Kilgore, superintendent of schools, says it's important for the Ingleside ISD school district to make sure they provide these programs to students and that they continue to implement new programs like the millwright program.

"Every student is different, they all have different needs, and they all learn differently," Scott Kilgore said.

Ingleside High School principal Dr. Steve Edlin said that they continuously have meetings with industry leaders and work with them to help provide future employees.

"We're starting this millwright program as a sister program to our instrumentation and our welding program, where most of our students can have certifications, and go directly into the field and be hired by our partner companies," Dr. Edlin said.

Millwright is the art of installing, dismantling, or repairing heavy machinery, which is a big part of industry in the Coastal Bend.

"We talk with the industry partners about what they need and that's exactly how this millwright program came about. A member of Cheniere came probably about three years ago and we've been talking about it ever since," Edlin said.

The new program will go into effect in the fall of this year and is in partnership with Del Mar College.

We spoke to Anthony Cordova, a welding student at Ingleside High School to see how these types of programs are beneficial.

"It's creating more opportunity for kids to learn, helping them to grow faster and younger. Companies won't have to pay more on training them when they have the majority of their experience here," Cordova said.

According to Ingleside ISD officials, their millwright lab will be the first one past the Harbor Bridge and their students will stay in-house instead of going to Del Mar.

For more information on the programs you can call the district at 361- 776-7631.