Habitat for Humanity, Cheniere Energy help repair leaky roof for a widow in need

On the morning of Friday, Feb. 21, a ceremony was held in San Patricio County to acknowledge Habitat for Humanity and Cheniere Energy for helping a neighbor in need by repairing her roof.

The two organizations teamed up to fix a leaky roof for Angelita Llanes, a widow who was unable to fix her roof after her homeowner's assistance program had run out of money.

"She had been experiencing lots of challenges inside her house with leaks," Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Steven Pierce said. "As you know, a leaky roof creates a lot of problems inside of the home."

When Habitat stepped up with funding from Cheniere to fix Llanes' roof, it removed a load of stress off of her shoulders.

"These tears are not tears of distress anymore. They are tears of joy," Llanes said. "I sit in my driveway longer than I usually do before I go inside the house. Just staring at that roof is wonderful."

If you or somebody you know is in need of assistance, contact Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi at 289-1740.

