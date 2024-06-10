Train carrying flammable materials derails in Gregory near Hwy 181

GREGORY, Tx — A train derailment happened this morning at Fourth Street and the Highway 181 overpass on the northwest side of Gregory.

The San Patricio County Sheriff's Office says four tanker cars derailed beneath the overpass around 12:34 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Sheriff Oscar Rivera says the tankers were carrying a flammable chemical; however, there is no word of any leaks.

No injuries were reported, and there were no evacuations required, according to officials.

Several roads in the area had to be shut down as emergency crews assessed the damages.

This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

