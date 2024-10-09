G-PISD held groundbreaking ceremony for the new operations and Family Resource Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Gregory Portland Independent School District is expanding its resources again — this time with a new operations and family resource center.

The official groundbreaking for the event occurred Wednesday afternoon. The new facility is planned to be used as a welcome center for all new families enrolling in our district where they can be onboarded, enrolled, and share all of the resources available at G-PISD.

"So we wanted this for several reasons. It is something that our community had asked for well before I got here, and we were able to get it on bond 2023, and our community supported it," said Michelle Cavazos/G-PISD Superintendent.

The new facility will be located next to Stephen F. Austin Elementary School in Gregory.

The new facility will also host a clothing closet and a food pantry for the community.

