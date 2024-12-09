Fatal crash in San Patricio leaves one man dead, three injured

SAN PATRICIO, Tx — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Saturday, December 7, around 2:54 p.m.

According to Staff Sergeant Rob Mallory with Texas Highway Patrol, DPS was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 37 Southbound near mile marker 20A.

Troopers arrived on scene and determined that the 2005 Jeep Liberty driven by Arturo Castaneda (73) of Skidmore and occupied by his wife, Pabla Soto Castaneda (70), and their two great-grandchildren ages 6 and 3, was traveling South on Interstate 37 in the outside lane," said Sergeant Mallory.

Castaneda attempted to change lanes but did not see another vehicle in the lane next to him and over-corrected his 2005 Jeep Liberty.

"Attempting to return to the outside lane and lost control of the vehicle. The Liberty left the roadway and traveled across the access road, rolling over several times and ejecting the driver," added Mallory.

The SUV came to rest in a wire fence upright, facing northwest, officials say.

Castaneda was pronounced deceased at the scene. Pabla Castaneda suffered major injuries in the crash and was transported by Halo Flight to Spohn Shoreline in Corpus Critical and remains in critical condition.

Officials say the two children who were in the backseat were transported to Driscoll Children’s Hospital with minor injuries and have been released.

According to Sgt. Mallory, Troopers from the Corpus Christi Highway Patrol Office are still investigating the crash.

