She vanished in 1989: City of Aransas Pass declares August 6th as 'Elisa Roberson Remembrance Day'

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Elisa Roberson disappeared on August 6th, 1989 from Aransas Pass.

She was 13-years-old when she vanished.

Elisa disappeared when she was on her way to meet her friend at Keiberger Elementary School.

This year will mark 35 years since her family last saw her, yet they still have not given up. In solidarity with Elisa’s family, the City of Aransas Pass has declared August 6th, 2024 as Elisa Roberson Remembrance Day.

KRIS 6 Aransas Pass Proclamation

Giving the family a well-known presence this year on the 35th anniversary of her disappearance by walking the route she took on that day.

The family plans to walk the same 6-minute walk Elisa took from 431 S. Whitney Street to Kieberger Elementary School.

The family recently making Elisa’s presence known, by having abillboard along State Highway 35 in Aransas Pass. Increasing reward money for any information leading to an arrest from $10,000 to $20,000.

Elisa’s sister, Ruby Hall speaking with KRIS6 in March stating “There is somebody in Aransas Pass that knows. There is somebody if not multiple people that know what happened to my sister and I’m convinced, I’m 100 % convinced that they are still in the area.”

No arrest have been made in connection with this case.

Everyone is welcome to attend to 35th anniversary walk. The family will be meeting at Kieberger Elementary School located at 748 W. Goodnight Ave. at 6:00pm. There will be a butterfly release after the walk.

KRIS 6 Flyer for Elisa Roberson

