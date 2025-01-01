Fire along Hwy 361 shuts down Dale Miller Bridge, Port Aransas Ferry

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Emergency crews are working to put out an active fire on Highway 361, according to the Aransas Pass Police Department.

Fire crews from ESD 2, ESD 1, and the Corpus Christi Fire Department, along with multiple other agencies, are operating at a large grass fire in the city of Port Aransas.

Police say the Dale Miller Bridge heading into Port Aransas has temporarily been shut down as of 8:00 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025.

"The Ferry is also currently shut down. We will keep you updated when the road is operational," the Aransas Pass police department stated on its social media page.

No injuries have been reported at this

time, and no other details regarding the blaze have been released.