Family marks 36 years since Elisa Roberson's disappearance in Aransas Pass

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The family of Elisa Roberson continues their search for answers 36 years after the 13-year-old disappeared from her Aransas Pass home.

On August 6, 1989, Elisa left her home to meet a friend. She hasn't been seen since that day.

To mark the anniversary of her disappearance, Elisa's family held a "Honk for Elisa" event in front of the Aransas Pass Police Department. Family members say the event was a call to action to ensure the community never forgets Elisa Roberson.

"It's been a long, painful road. A lot of unanswered questions, a lot of wondering what happened to Elisa, and so we just, we never forget. She's always in our lives, she's always in our presence, you know. We live this every day, our family, so there's just no way for us to forget it," Ruby Roberson Hall, Elisa's sister, said.

Last year, the Aransas Pass Police Department handed over the case to the Texas Attorney General's Office and the Texas Rangers.

Elisa's family wants the police department to hand over the case files so they can conduct their own investigation.

