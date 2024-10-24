Aransas Pass woman admits to smuggling rare chickens

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — An Aransas Pass resident has pleaded guilty to smuggling rare Dong Tau chickens into the U.S., according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas.

46-year-old Jennifer Mayo illegally smuggled 60 Dong Tau chicken eggs into the U.S. in August 2023 from Vietnam and Cambodia. She also attempted to hatch the eggs at her home in Ingleside.

According to the release, Mayo had claimed that all the chickens who had hatched had died, but authorities checked her home and found multiple live Dong Tau chickens roaming her property. All of them were later euthanized due to health reasons.

Dong Tau chickens are a rare type of chicken found in Southeast Asia, identifiable by their large legs.

As stated in the release, it is illegal to import poultry from areas known to have highly pathogenic avian influenza or Newcastle disease, to the U.S. unless certain requirements are met.

The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service stated that Vietnam and Cambodia are listed as regions affected by both highly pathogenic avian influenza and Newcastle disease.

Sentencing will be imposed Jan. 23, 2025. At that time, Mayo faces up to 20 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Mayo was permitted to remain on bond until her next hearing.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.