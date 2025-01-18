AMBER ALERT: Statewide search for 8-year-old boy kidnapped in Aransas Pass

ARANSAS PASS, Tx — An Amber Alert has been issued for an 8-year-old boy abducted from Aransas Pass Friday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Patrick Killian was abducted by 41-year-old Jeffery Harris.

Officials from DPS say Killian was last seen at the 2600 Block of Armstrong Road in Aransas Pass, Texas, at noon on Jan 17, 2025.

Jeffery Harris is believed to be in a silver 2016 Hyundai Elantra with TX license plate VDK447K.

Texas DPS

If you see Harris, Killian, or their vehicle, call 911. If you have information on Harris, contact the Aransas County Sheriff's Department at 361-729-2222.

