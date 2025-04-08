'There For You' project shows acts of kindness for sexual assault survivors

This next story is about neighbors helping neighbors - call it an "act of kindness" if you will.

It's part of the 'There For You' project that started in 2023. April is sexual assault awareness month and to spread awareness, a group at First United Methodist Church in Rockport put together 100 bags filled with resources and items for victims of sexual assault.

All these items have been donated by neighbors who want to help survivors. But what started as a small project has turned into something more.

"It has been started in several of the counties here," Patricia Arnold, the executive director for the Aransas County Medical Service, explained. "We have them on every ambulance, in the emergency room. we have them at the police department, the sheriff's department-- dispatch, South Texas Family Planning. These bags have kind of migrated into Goliad and Victoria and I'm hearing some states want to help do this as well."

The bags will be given to survivors at the 'There For You' sexual assault awareness summit that will take place on April 15 - 17.

