The City of Rockport entering Stage 3 Water Restrictions next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The City of Rockport has announced it will move into Stage 3 water restrictions on December 30.

The announcement comes after the City of Corpus Christi moved into Stage 3 water restrictions on Dec. 16 and as the combined storage lake levels of Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon Reservoir stand at 19.4%.

The Stage 3 water restrictions include:

Mandatory compliance for all residents and businesses.

Prohibition of all landscape watering.

No filling of new or existing pools.

No washing of cars at home.

Fountains may operate only to maintain equipment.

Washing of impervious surfaces (e.g., driveways, sidewalks) is prohibited unless required for health and safety reasons.

The restrictions do not apply to irrigation systems using private water wells or aerobic septic systems. The owners of properties that use such systems must display a prominent, legible sign stating "water well".

Residents with questions are asked to call Rockport Public Works at (361) 790-1160 or visit www.rockporttx.gov

