Notice of road closure in Rockport for Drainage Improvement Project

ROCKPORT, Tx — Residents and visitors of Rockport are advised to prepare for a forthcoming road closure as part of the ongoing efforts to enhance the city’s drainage infrastructure.

Effective Thursday, July 17, 2025, at 7:00 a.m., Tule Park Drive and Encina Drive will be closed to through traffic due to a scheduled drainage improvement project.

This closure is anticipated to remain in effect until the project is completed.

City officials have indicated that detour routes will be marked to assist drivers in navigating around the construction area. Local access will continue to be maintained for residents, ensuring that emergency services can operate without interruption.

For more information, visit the city of Rockport's webpage here: News Flash • NOTICE OF ROAD CLOSURE - EFFECTIVE THURSDAY