Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodRockport

Actions

Notice of road closure in Rockport for Drainage Improvement Project

Tule Park Dr. & Encina Dr
KRIS 6 News
Be advised that beginning Thursday, July 17, 2025, at 7:00 a.m., Tule Park Drive and Encina Drive will be closed to through traffic due to a scheduled drainage improvement project. <br/>
Tule Park Dr. & Encina Dr
Posted
and last updated

ROCKPORT, Tx — Residents and visitors of Rockport are advised to prepare for a forthcoming road closure as part of the ongoing efforts to enhance the city’s drainage infrastructure.

Effective Thursday, July 17, 2025, at 7:00 a.m., Tule Park Drive and Encina Drive will be closed to through traffic due to a scheduled drainage improvement project.

This closure is anticipated to remain in effect until the project is completed.

City officials have indicated that detour routes will be marked to assist drivers in navigating around the construction area. Local access will continue to be maintained for residents, ensuring that emergency services can operate without interruption.

For more information, visit the city of Rockport's webpage here: News Flash • NOTICE OF ROAD CLOSURE - EFFECTIVE THURSDAY

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connecting the Coast