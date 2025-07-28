City of Rockport announces new drive-through payment drop box for residents

ROCKPORT, Tx — The City of Rockort has officially launched a new drive-through payment drop box, designed to streamline the process for residents to pay utilities, municipal court fees, and park payments.

The drop box is conveniently situated across from City Hall on Live Oak Street, making it easily accessible for all.

"Please note that the previous location at 402 E. Laurel will no longer be in service after August 4th. We encourage everyone to use the new drop box for added convenience," stated City of Rockport secretary, Shelley Goodwin.

The new location offers easy access and convenient parking, making it even more straightforward for residents and visitors to make their payments.

“We are excited to provide a more convenient and accessible payment option for our community,” said Robbie Sorrell, Finance Director. "We hope the new location will streamline services and provide a better experience for everyone."

For more information or questions, please contact the Utility Billing Department at 361-729-2213, extension 234, or visit our website.

For more information, visit the city of Rockport's webpage here: Rockport, TX - Official Website | Official Website