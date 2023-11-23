Thanksgiving travel: Holiday travelers hitting the road days before the big meal

Travelers are starting to hit the road just days before the Thanksgiving holiday.

KRIS 6 News spoke with workers at the Refugio Travel Center and travelers.

According to analytics from AAA, they're anticipating more than 3-million travelers which is a 1% increase compared to last year.

Many people are buckling up and hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the hustle and bustle of holiday traveling is in full swing.

Karen is one many travelers who hit the highways. She said that she is excited to be traveling.

“My daughter lives in Houston and I live in Brownsville. Got a couple days in with her for before the holiday and now I am heading back home,” Karen said.

Meanwhile, on the highways, the story is no different. High traffic volumes, rest areas filled with weary travelers like this one in Beeville.

Alyssa Segovia, who was traveling from Louisiana, said that getting gas has been anything but easy.

“We really were down at another pump, and it took a really long time. The person went inside and did not come back out, so we had to move,” Segovia said. “We came over to this one and then we thought they were going to leave too but they ended up going inside too. So, it’s been about 30 minutes maybe.”

Alyssa said traffic is not what she expected, but she said she knows what to do differently next time she travels.

“We had a really long traffic. There was one part when we were leaving Louisiana that it was just backed up all the way,” she said. “Houston traffic is terrible right now, by the way. If anyone is going through Houston. Don’t do it, go around.”

The general manager of the Refugio travel center said this is the norm during the holiday season.

“It stays pretty busy and then when Thanksgiving is over the weekend, comes Sunday we will be really busy again,” he said.

