Red, white, and BOOM: celebrate the nation's birthday atop the USS Lexington

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The USS Lexington Museum invites you to celebrate the red, white, and blue with a Red, White, and Boom.

That's the name of the annual fireworks viewing party that'll be hosted on the flight deck of the Lexington this 4th of July.

This event gives you a front row seat to the Mayor's Big Bang Fireworks Show.

Live music will be provided by The Chainlinks, a local cover band that plays a mix of rock and dance music, with high energy and blues influence.

Patriotic souvenirs, food, and alcoholic beverages will also be available for purchase. Chairs will be provided, but guests are also allowed to bring their own.

KRIS 6 News got a chance to speak with the Executive Director of the USS Lexington museum, Steve Banta, about hosting this event every year.

"It's just so much fun to be here on the flight deck of this aircraft carrier right here," Banta said. "Corpus Christi Bay, and the way that the firework viewing goes here, you can see the fireworks over the city. To me, the best view in town."

Tickets are still available, but they are selling out fast. Attendees can expect to pay $25 for general admission, Museum members will pay $15 and they must bring their membership card. Members of the military will also pay $15, and will need to show ID.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m., the event starts at 7:00 p.m., and the fireworks will launch from a barge off the Bayfront, at approximately 9:30 p.m.

This event regularly sells out, so purchasing a ticket as soon as possible is recommended. To purchase, or for more information, visit www.usslexington.com.

