Raising Cane's lovers will soon have a second location to satisfy their craving

PORTLAND, Tx — Another Raising Cane's is coming to the Coastal Bend.

On Friday, the Louisiana-based restaurant's career center posted on Facebook it was hiring for a new restaurant coming to Portland.

According to Portland Deputy City Manager Brian DeLatte, construction for the new restaurant is underway. The eatery will be part of Oliver's Way, a $100 million mixed-use development on the corner of US 181 and Broadway Boulevard.

Oliver's Way is a 45-acre project anchored by a 128,000-square-foot Target.

"Target will open at the end of the summer. Raising Cane's should be open before then," DeLatte said.

Several other restaurants that will open in that shopping center include Chipotle, Jack in the Box, and Five Guys Burgers.

The new Raising Cane's will be the second in the Coastal Bend. The first one opened in December 2018 at 5425 South Padre Island Drive in Moore Plaza.

