The 'Voice of Robstown', Rene Vasquez is suffering numerous health issues

ROBSTOWN, TX — Rene Vasquez of Magic 104.9 FM Radio has covered various sports including baseball, football and volleyball. Although he is best known for giving play-by-play for Robstown, he also does the same for surrounding areas such as Calallen, Moody, and Refugio.

Rene started his career for radio in the 1980s at the age of 16 covering games in Robstown. This thirty-seven-year tenure as broadcaster earned him the nickname of "The Voice of Robstown".

Fernando Arevalo Rene at one of his recent surgeries

Vasquez was diagnosed with diabetes in 2005 and cites not taking it seriously as a reason for why his health issues started later in his life. In 2016, Rene had one of his toes amputated due to complications with his diabetes. Later, he was diagnosed with Renal Kidney Disease, a condition in which one or both kidneys lose the ability to remove waste or balance fluids.

“I’m battling a foot infection in my right foot, I’m avoiding amputation, they did a fistula surgery, and i have a catheter,” said Rene Vasquez. "Until the wound closes on my right foot, I am ineligible to be on a kidney donor list." He is currently doing dialysis treatment three times a week for several hours a day. Despite this life-changing situation, Rene made sure not to let it interfere with his passion.

“I spoke to the doctor and nurses, and I told them I can't do dialysis on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday because I have Friday Night Football,” said Vasquez.

The owner of Magic 104.9, Carlos Lopez, and Dr. Manuel Flores, a Professor from Texas A&M University Kingsville, are both currently working on trying to get Rene inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

A barbecue fundraiser for Rene Vasquez will be held on Saturday, September 28th, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on 411 Magee Lane with all money raised going towards Vasquez's medical expenses.