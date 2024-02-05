Watch Now
The Precinct Five Constable's office in Robstown looking forward to upgrades

Posted at 2:55 PM, Feb 05, 2024
ROBSTOWN, Tx — Recently the Precinct Five Constable announced the changes coming to their office in Robstown.

Five holding cells had previously been turned into storage space but they never had a front door.

That made them non-compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Constable Oscar Mendoza says other upgrades were desperately needed.

"Our department has grown, the population has grown, and we need a bigger office and this was one way to make it happen," Mendoza said.

The Nueces County Commissioners Court approved the project a few weeks ago and will take roughly a few months to complete.

The main entrance will be temporarily closed but if you need to reach them, you can call 361-767-5204.

