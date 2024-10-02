Nueces County Sheriff Officers Associations holds their first ever National Night Out

ROBSTOWN, Tx — The Nueces County Sheriff Officers Association held their first ever National Night Out event at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The event was free to the public and is meant to promote law enforcement and community relations.

18 different county agencies from the surrounding area of Robstown were part of the event including the Bishop Police Department, and the Annaville fire department. The agencies held meet and greets while giving information, and resources. Children were also able to get into the squad cars of these agencies.

18 different law enforcement agencies held meet and greets at national night out

“So the community knows their area. if someone is parked down their street, or if something is happening their the ones who are gonna let us know that stuff," Nueces County Sheriff's Office Public Liason Natalie Williams said. on why the event is important for the community. "They'll know the faces of the people they are going to call for help. That is the whole goal of this event is to build those community partnerships and building those relationships ”

Adoption agencies brought puppies seeking possible adoption. The K9 unit police dogs were there as well to give demonstrations of tricks.

Deputies also were picked out to be dunked in the dunking booth to bring smiles to faces for all those that attended. Door prizes were given out throughout the night with the grand prize being a Playstation 5.