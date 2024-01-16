The Nueces County Junior Livestock show officially kicked off with animals being brought in

On Tuesday the annual Nueces County Junior Livestock show officially kicked off with animals being brought in to compete.

Hundreds of students from dozens of schools in the county gathered to compete in multiple divisions.

Livestock such as lambs, poultry, market swine, cattle, rabbits, and more, were moved into the Richard M. Bochard Regional Fairgrounds.

Banquete High School student, Hunter Fox, said it's a unique opportunity for everyone competing.

"In Texas, especially down here in the southern part, agriculture is such is so important in our industry and for our culture as well," Fox said. "I mean even if you do not end up going into it, I think it's such a great way to expose you to it."

Despite the cold weather conditions, students made sure their animals were kept warm with heaters and blankets while getting ready for the competition to start.

The livestock show will be happening up until Saturday with different events.

Nueces County Junior Livestock Show Schedule

