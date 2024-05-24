The National Eucharistic Pilgrimage is taking place, and the pilgrims have made their way to Robstown!

The National Eucharistic Pilgrimage is taking place, and Catholics in the group began their journey of faith in Brownsville, and on Friday they made a stop at St. Anthony’s Church in Robstown.

“Our entire faith hinges on the Eucharist,” MacKenzie Warrens, a pilgrim taking place in the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage.

Warrens is one of the nine pilgrims taking part in their journey to faith for the Eucharistic Pilgrimage.

“We want to go bring Jesus to the streets and bring the people in to come and counter Christ through the Eucharist so that their hearts can set a blaze with love for him,” Warrens said.

This Pilgrimage is the first of its kind, and this group is completing the San Diego Route.

There are three other groups that started their journey of faith at the same time, one in Connecticut, the other in California and the last one in Minnesota.

The idea behind this is for walking trails of all four groups would connect and form a cross once they reach their destination.

The goal is for all four catholic groups to meet in Indianapolis in July, for the 83rd National Eucharistic Congress.

“We all unite as a catholic family, even if you are not catholic, you are invited to be part of this procession because it is a very special opportunity to show unity as we travel on this very special pilgrimage that is going to lead to an even larger event that connect everyone together, “Jessie de Leon, Assistant Director of Public Relations and Communications for the Diocese of Corpus Christi, said.

Warrens said although this experience has made her faith grow even more, there have been certain obstacles along the way.

“It has been amazing, we were truly baptized by fire in the deep southern Texas heat, it has been extremely hot, but it has been amazing,” Warrens said. “Because it has been extremely hot, we have had to kind of modify our plans to cut a lot of the walking during the hottest part of the day.”

“This is an opportunity to not only unite, but also to recognize Jesus present in the Eucharist and how he leads us all and unites us all in the spirit of peace and unity which is what he wants for all of us,” De Leon said.

Community members along with the pilgrims gathered at St. Anthony’s church for a mass, and then made their way to St. John’s Church.

Warrens said so far, this experience has truly been a one-of-a-kind.

“I never imagined anything like this would happen, but it is also very deeply connected to my vocation because, a consecrated virgin is called to follow the lamb wherever he leads, so I am literally following Jesus and the Eucharist whenever the priest goes,” Warrens said.

The pilgrim's next stop is Corpus Christi.

The group welcomes anyone to join their journey of faith even if for only a short walk.

