The 2024 NCJLS's All Star Show Project Showcase gives a unique experience

ROBSTOWN, Tx — The Nueces County Junior Livestock show gave a unique opportunity to kids with sensory issues and special needs at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds.

The event ran from 11 am to 2 pm on October 5th, giving Coastal Bend children the chance to do many fun activities in designated areas. There was a space for archery, with rubber flat ends for safety, and volunteers to help give guidance. Bird house building was also available in a certain section.

Fernando Arevalo archery session

Many farm animals were there for a meet, and greet session. Horses, cows, and rabbits were all on display for anyone to pet them, or even feed some of them. Learning to lasso cattle figurines, or sit on their saddles.

Fernando Arevalo farm animal meet and greet

“Seeing those kids and their smiling faces, and having the time of their lives doing it it just warms our hearts." said 4-H Ambassadors Cooper Green and Rylynn Frederick, "This show is so near and dear to our hearts, and we get so many hugs its just one of our favorite events.”

During the upcoming Nueces County Junior Livestock show in January, there will be another all star show where kids will get to show a lamb or goat in the ring, and get a showman experience. You can get more information about the NCJLS event here.

