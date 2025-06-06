Spiritual leaders gather in Robstown to pray for rain in the Coastal Bend

Faith leaders and community members united in Robstown to hold a prayer service asking for rainfall in the drought-affected Coastal Bend region.

They gathered Thursday evening at Robstown City Hall.

Robstown Mayor David "Petey" Martinez was in attendance and said he hoped the prayer service will lead to rain and benefit South Texas.

"I know the bible declares Jeremiah 3:33 says cry unto me and I will answer and I will show you great and mighty things that you know not. So we believe in spiritual, asking him for the guidance, and for him to send some rain," Martinez said.

The prayer service brought together pastors, people of faith, and spiritual leaders from across the community in response to the ongoing dry conditions affecting the area.

As of Thursday evening, our combined lake level capacity is at 15%. The levels continue to fall.

According to Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber, we need repetitive heavy rain events so that water makes it to our reservoirs.

