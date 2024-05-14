Rusty Miller now set to be Robstown ISD's head baseball coach

ROBSTOWN, Tx — Coach Elias Vasquez is set to retire this month, but the Robstown Baseball team already has a new coach, and as it turns out the school district did not need to look far.

Former Banquete baseball coach, Rusty Miller, is now the new baseball coach for Robstown ISD and their Assistant Athletic Director.

Miller will not only work with the baseball team as their new head coach but, he will work hand in hand with the Robstown ISD Athletic Director Gage Perry.

“We are very excited about the energy that he brings, he has a proven track record, somebody who is in it for the kids, we are very excited about the next chapter,” Perry said.

Perry said the team plans to continue the momentum they have and to bring the kids together as a cohesive unit with a sense of pride.

Perry said Robstown ISD is excited to see what coach Rusty Miller brings to the team.

