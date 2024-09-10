Ruiz family to make significant donation to Robstown Early College High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Michelle Hernandez kicked off the Christopher Ruiz Memorial Scholarship on Monday, Sept. 9, which she hopes will help kids pursuing a career in welding.

Ruiz drowned in Lake Corpus Christi on June 9. He was a 2023 graduate of Robstown College High School and had nearly completed his degree in Welding at Del Mar College at the time of his death.

During Monday evening's Robstown ISD school board meeting, Ruiz's family donated 50 pairs of welding gloves to the RECHS Welding Department, in honor of Christopher.

"The struggle that we face with PPE, with getting it out there. The gloves, I think I bought at least three or four gloves every semester for him while he was at Del Mar," Michelle Hernandez said.

The family also announced that they are planning to provide one or two $500 scholarships to students who are choosing to pursue a career in welding after high school.