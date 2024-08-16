Robstown woman Martina Silguero needs your help getting a new kidney

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Martina Silguero, is 29-years-old, and has been living with kidney disease since she was 21-years-old.

It all started when she thought she had the flu, and her foot was in a lot of pain. It turned out her kidneys were shutting down. She was told she had to jump on dialysis immediately.

Marina Silguero Martina is on dialysis several hours a day

“They told me hey you gotta get on dialysis, and I was like, ‘hey what’s dialysis?’" Silguero said.

The human kidney functions as a filter in your body to remove waste and toxins. When the kidney fails, dialysis can be used to replace their functions but it is a grueling process. Martina is on dialysis for several hours a day, for several days a week.

Several people over time had offered their kidney to Martina, but backed out before it came time to donate. Swimming, eating bananas, or traveling are just some of the things we take for granted that Martina cannot do.

If you are interested in being a potential donor to Marina, you can click the link here.

