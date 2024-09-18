Robstown Tractor Supply invites customers to kick off Halloween season with pet photo event

ROBSTOWN, Tx — Tractor Supply Company invites customers to get into the Halloween spirit with a pet photo event at its Robstown store.

On Sept. 21, 2024, from noon until 4 p.m., customers can bring in their pets, with or without costumes, to have their photos taken by a local photographer.

According to organizers, the first 25 participants will also receive a free magnetic picture frame.

"At Tractor Supply, we understand that pets are a part of the family. That's why we're excited to host an event that will create Halloween memories for pet owners and animals alike," said Hannah Eaton, manager of the Robstown Tractor Supply store. "Our customers love their furry best friends, and we want to make sure this Halloween is one they won't forget."

This event is open to the public and will take place at Tractor Supply, located at 2917 IH 69 Access Road.

For more information, please contact the Robstown Tractor Supply at 361-767-3576.