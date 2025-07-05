Robstown Police Officer arrested Saturday morning

ROBSTOWN, Texas — A Coastal Bend police officer found himself on the wrong side of the law this weekend.

DPS arrested Robstown Police Officer Dominic Vargas and charged him with DWI.

Robstown Chief Mike Tamez tells KRIS 6 News someone dialed 911 early Saturday morning to report a person inside a stalled vehicle at the intersection of George and Avenue A.

The chief says officers immediately recognized the person in the vehicle as Officer Vargas. Officers detained Vargas until DPS was able to make the arrest.

Chief Mike Tamez tells KRIS 6 News he plans to serve Vargas with a suspension and notice of investigation.

