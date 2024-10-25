Robstown police departments warns against stealing or vandelizing campaign signs

ROBSTOWN, TX — It looks like even election campaigns are not immune to crime. Robstown Police have been getting reports of stolen or vandalized campaign signs and warning those responsible that they face serious legal problems if they are identified.

“We’re going to take it as seriously as we would if it were a theft of a vehicle,” said Chief Mike Tamez.Stealing a campaign is considered theft because it deprives a person of their property without their consent. Stealing a sign is a class C misdemeanor, with a $500 fine, but it becomes a slippery slope the more signs you steal, and it can lead to some jail time.

“Let’s say you drive around and steal ten different signs from one candidate, and those signs equal up to a thousand dollars," said Tamez. "Well then yeah, you’re gonna be charged a much bigger offense for all of those..”

Fernando Arevalo campaign sign in robstown

There currently are not any suspects on who the vandals may be. It does not seem like signs are being taken from one place more than any other. Although Tamez mentioned, it looks like particular candidate signs are being targeted more than others. He says he is currently in contact with detectives to find footage of an offender

“We will look at video camera or door camera footage in order to do everything we can to identify a suspect. We’re not gonna enable behavior by not going after people.”

For those responsible, Tamez had one message.

“We will definetly prosecute those folks responsible, even if its considered petty crime, or petty theft, they’re gonna pay for it."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.