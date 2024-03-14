Robstown Police Chief Mike Tamez explains how the department will tackle the drug problem in the city

The Robstown Police Department is working hard to attack drug use in the city.

Robstown Police Chief Mike Tamez backs drastic tactics with an alarming statistic. He said about 10 percent of Robstown residents are involved with illegal drugs, with fetanyl and heroin being the top two.

According to Tamez, Robstown is known as the capital of heroin in South Texas.

"It’s killing our people. Heroin mixed with fetanyl is killing our people and we can’t sit by and allow this to happen without acting proactively and going after it, so we are going to," Tamez said.

This is why his department's main priority is to face the issue of drugs within city limits.

"I want cops that are willing to put their lives on the line for our citizens, that are willing to take a stance and say we are not going to let you deal drugs in the city," Tamez said. "We are not going to tolerate it. If we have to chase or kick down your doors we are going to come after you."

This mission is about going back to basics, reminding officers how important it is to stop the sale and use of narcotics.

It's also important to stop drug use before it begins, that means educating the city's youth.

"If we do our jobs in policing and as a community, if we do our jobs to teach these kids when they are young that this isn’t that route you want to go down and these are the reasons why. Then we can stem the flow and you will see the prevention take its roll in denying drug dealers customers," Tamez said.

Tamez said he acknowledges this will be a tough process but the reward, he hopes, is a brighter future for Robstown.

"That is where I want to see the agency, striking that much fear into the heart of these drug dealers that they don’t want to deal drugs in the city," Tamez said.

Tamez said anyone who is interested in becoming part of the team, can apply at Robstown City Hall.

