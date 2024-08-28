Robstown PD combats trespassing, loitering with CTA signs

ROBSTOWN, TX — The Robstown Police Department has been receiving a number of phone calls from various local businesses regarding issues with loitering and trespassing. So the department has come up with a new method - Criminal Trespass Authority (CTA) signs - to deter any future unwanted visitors.

The program mimics a similar one of the Corpus Christi Police Department. If a business or homeowner has issues with trespassing or panhandling, they can reach out to the Robstown Police Department. The police will then bring a CTA sign to the place of business, or home and install it themselves.

Fernando Arevalo Robstown PD will install the criminal trespass signs for businesses, or homeowners who request one

If someone is loitering at a place of business that has the CTA sign, police issue a Criminal Trespass Warning. A second offense of the same person will lead to an arrest, and the person will be taken to the county jail.

“If someone is asleep, or if this house is abandoned, or the person is on vacation. If we don’t have the means to contact them. If they have already given them permission, to service those Criminal Trespass Warnings, that's what its for," Robstown PD Sergeant Arturo Gonzalez Jr. said.

