Robstown officials stepping towards beautifying the city

ROBSTOWN, Tx — On Thursday, Robstown city leaders took action to get rid of ‘eye sores’ many people in this community have complained about for years.

Anabelle Lujan along with her husband Pilar Lujan and her neighbor Romelia Garcia have been living in Robstown for over four decades.

They all said the city needs improvements to start looking beautiful again.

"It needs to be the old Robstown we had years ago, nothing is the same, nothing," Lujan said.

Mayor David Martinez said this will bring many advantages to the city.

"When I ran my election, I said I wanted to beautify my city and we are trying so hard right now on Marie Street," Martinez said.

Mayor Martinez said after hearing many complaints from residents about these eye sores they decided to take action.

"Cleaning up, again, like I said, to beautify and move this city forward. We have private entities that are willing to help me with no cost at all for the citizens of Robstown," Martinez said.

Garcia said these old structures were inconvenient and she feared for what these old homes would attract on her street.

"There were a lot of kids coming inside the house and doing needles and everything and I was afraid for my grandkids," Garcia said.

Robstown Chief of Police Mike Tamez said this project will help alleviate crime in the city as well.

"It works in the great benefit of the police department because it prevents a refugee for criminals to be able to conduct a criminal activity and not be seen by the police, whether they are doing drugs or housing stolen goods," Tamez said.

All three residents on Marie Street are looking forward to the city looking beautiful again.

"To look beautiful, and nice, very nice, so you can walk outside and it can look better. Our town is beautiful but we can’t say that right now," Garcia said.

Mayor David Martínez said he plans to knock down at least five more homes to help improve the look of his city.

