Robstown man who claimed he accidentally shot his girlfriend in 2022 is now charged with murder

ROBSTOWN, Tx — A Nueces County grand jury has indicted a Robstown man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend on murder charges.

Robstown Police say on February 19, 2022, Torivio Leal, 53, called police and said he accidentally shot his girlfriend, Patricia Blanco.

When they arrived, they found Blanco, who was a well-known hairstylist, dead in her home on Mynier Street.

Police said, at the time, Leal told them he was handling his revolver when it accidentally went off, hitting and killing Blanco.

Sgt. Arturo Gonzalez told KRIS 6 News Leal was drinking at the time of the fatal shooting.

"Torivio Leal had been handling his weapon while he was consuming alcohol. So far, that's where we're at and have discovered," Gonzalez said.

Leal was arrested and arraigned on manslaughter charges.

On July 11, a Nueces County grand jury found there was enough evidence to indict Leal on a murder charge.

His case has been assigned to the 28th District Court. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for August 29 at 9 a.m., and his trial is set for September 16.

