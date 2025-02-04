Robstown K9 sniffs out fentanyl in sedan pulled over on Highway 77

ROBSTOWN, Tx — Storm, Robstown Police Department's K9 Officer, made a major find on Monday.

According to Robstown Police, Storm sniffed fentanyl in a 2008 Volkswagen sedan that was pulled over for speeding on U.S. Highway 77 in Robstown.

According to the police department's Facebook post, officers were conducting a routine traffic stop and asked both the driver and passenger of the sedan several questions. Officers became suspicious due to their responses and behavior and asked to search the vehicle.

Before beginning the search, K9 storm sniffed around the vehicle and alerted officers to the odor of drugs.

Soon after, the Robstown Police Department, Nueces County Precinct 5 Constables Office, and the United States Border Patrol began searching the vehicle.

They found compartments that were modified into the vehicle's rocker panels and immediately moved the vehicle to the Robstown Police Department's garage where officers were able to access both rocker panels and found they were empty.

Officers then slid a swab across the compartment which tested positive for fentanyl.

The driver was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.