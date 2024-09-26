Robstown ISD using gamification to build reading culture in its students

ROBSTOWN, Tx — Gamification is the process of adding game like elements to a non game setting to make it more interesting.

In 2018, Robstown Independent School District implemented a new gamification technology, known as Beanstack, that gave students more freedom in their reading material and fostered an internal motivation to read.

Despite the pandemic disrupting the progress of the readers, Jessica Juarez, the District Librarian for Robstown ISD said that since 202,3 the reported participation in reading challenges offered by Beanstack has risen over the last year.

The program allows students to log their minutes reading, and the amount of chapters they've read in exchange for in-game achievements and virtual badges. The reason for implementing the app was to help foster reading culture at Robstown schools, and hopefully make it a lifelong habit for students.

"We just reached ’TRAILBLAZER’ status on Beanstack which means more than 75% of our students are reading and logging their minutes. A lot more students are requesting books, wanting me to purchase certain books by authors they love," Juarez said. "I have a lot more students are requesting books, wanting me to purchase certain books by authors they love. It’s really driving that engagement."

The program encourages a 'pick and choose' what you want reading system. Any kind of reading counts towards these points, challenges and digital achievements including graphic novels, listening to audiobooks, and even readings assigned through the school's dual credit program.

Fernando Arevalo A sign by the library of Robstown ECHS

Teachers have also implemented the program into their curriculum. The challenges can align with students reporting periods, running six weeks to ensure they work well for both teachers and students. At the end of the challenge is a celebration through the app that further encourages student motivation.

"I mainly use it for my college classes, we do a lot of reading, so i can see how much time I’m spending reading," Robstown ECHS senior Cecilia O-Cañas said. "I'm very competitive, so I'll look at the amount of points my my friends and try to read more so they don't catch up."

The program also allows students to leave book reviews. This has become an important part of Beanstack as other students use the book reviews to help them select their next book. This also lets teachers and librarians know what books are garnering the interest of students, and which are not.

