Robstown ISD students got a chance to see the Tesla Cybertruck Launch in person

On Wednesday, Robstown ISD high school students, along with some faculty members got the chance to experience with Tesla the launch of their new Cybertrucks.

"What I do, I am seeing it be put into work, building something amazing… a Tesla!" Yesenia Bryant, a high school senior and Robstown ISD said.

Bryant is part of the welding program for the high school, along with five other students got the chance to attend the Tesla event in Austin.

High school assistant principal Benito Portillo said this gave the students exposure to their fields of interest.

"They were able to connect, the skills that they worked for day in day out here at Robstown, and they were able to see what that real life experience looks like in the Tesla facility," Portillo said.

The six high school students who went to the event were chosen from the welding, instrumentation, and robotics programs.

Delisa Molina in the welding program even got a chance to weld some parts of the truck on her own.

"I was actually really calm because I am so used to welding so I was like oh I know when I am doing I can do this, just while I was on the Cybertruck," Molina said.

Robstown ISD school board secretary said Tesla coming to Robstown is big because it will give students more opportunities to work in their own backyard.

"We are very grateful for the opportunity that Tesla is giving our students at Robstown ISD, I would like to say I like our students to tell our story and there is great things happening here in Robstown," Martinez said.

Students are also looking forward to this opportunity.

"It makes me really happy it is exciting, a lot of people are going o have more opportunities so that is just really cool," Molina said.

School leaders said they hope this is the start of a partnership with Tesla to help incorporate new programs in the curriculum for students.

