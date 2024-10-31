Robstown ISD holds send off ceremony for Bianca Bosquez

ROBSTOWN, TX — The city of Robstown came out early Thursday morning to Cottonpicker stadium for one cross-country runner and gave the rockstar treatment.

Bianca Bosquez was treated to a send-off ceremony by Robstown ISD, with friends, family, politicians, and first responders coming together before she and her cross-country team made their way to Round Rock, Texas.

Robstown ISD principal Maribel Trevino, as well Robstown ISD superintendent Dr. Marc Puig, and Robstown Mayor David 'Petey' Martinez were just some of the officials who talked about Bianca and wished her well on the big race. Father Mark from Saint Anthony's also gave a prayer and blessed the runner.

Fernando Arevalo Many officials, law enforcement and students and staff came out in support of Bianca

“I like making my family proud, and Robstown is like a big family to me, so when I see them happy, I’m happy,” said Bianca Bosquez.

Bianca suffered a knee injury while tumbling and says that made her choose running as what she wanted to do instead, but she still likes to do cheerleading. Bianca credits her faith, her coaches, and her family for her success in her running, and considered competing for a State Championship as a lifelong dream of hers. She began her running career at just four years old alongside her current coach, Adolfo Gonzalez. Making the journey up to this point, a decade in the making.

Fernando Arevalo Bianca has been competing as a runner since she was a small child

"She's trained with us since she was a little kid." said head cross country coach Adolfo Gonzalez. "We've been training for this since May, and she never skips a training, never complains, and her dream was to get to this point and get to the State meet."

Fernando Arevalo Bianca headed over to San Pedro Fine Arts Academy where she was greeted by future athletes

After the send-off was over, Bianca and crew headed over to her Alma mater at San Pedro Fine Arts Academy, where she was greeted by future Robstown ISD athletes eager to give her a high five and wish her luck.

Bianca competes at 9:30 AM in Round Rock, Texas, at Old Settler's Park.

Fernando Arevalo Bianca Bosquez in Round Rock with Coach Adolfo Gonzalez

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.