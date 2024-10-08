Robstown ISD Education Foundation awards over $30,000 in Teacher Innovation Grants

ROBSTOWN, Tx — Students and teachers at all campuses of Robstown Independent School District were probably expecting it to be just like any normal day day of school, but instead got a glimpse into the future.

The Robstown ISD Education Foundation is a nonprofit that generates money and resources for teachers and students in need of support.

Fernando Arevalo Bryanna Martinez was presented her award during class

Starting at 9 a.m., the 'Big Red Band from Pickerland' arrived at all five campuses of Robstown ISD, accompanied by the Education Foundation. Students, teachers, and staff were then gathered to hear the announcement from Assistant Superintendent Adriana Tagle.

The grants were presented to up to forty-three teachers, totaling $30,418. The grants go towards enhancing interactive classroom projects and learning. Examples include portable generators for Robstown Early College High School Intro to Broadcasting class and VR Goggles for virtual reality interactive learning at other schools in the district.

“To be honest, we wouldn’t have a program if it wasn't for what the Robstown Education Foundation has done," said Cody Barker, the broadcasting teacher of RECHS. "They have been able to supply us with some of our camera equipment and so on. And even used to grow revenue for the program. So I’m just so grateful for what they have done for myself and the students.”

Fernando Arevalo Students were greeted by the foundation along with the RECHS band

In order to receive a grant, teachers filled out an application to the Robstown ISD Education Foundation, submitting a project with what the grant would be used for and how it would be beneficial to the students.

The Robstown ISD Education Foundation plans to have more waves of grants like these given out in the future. If you would like to donate to this non-profit, or become a volunteer you can click here for more information.

