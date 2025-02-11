Robstown ISD coach arrested on two counts of improper relationship with a student

ROBSTOWN, Tx — A Robstown Independent School District basketball coach has been arrested and charged with two counts of an improper relationship with a student, according to a statement released by Robstown ISD.

Robstown Police Chief Mike Tamez said Austin Barron, the head Varsity Girls' Basketball Coach for Robstown High School, was arrested at the Robstown Police Department on Tuesday, Feb. 11 around 11:30 a.m.

Tamez said the investigation began after the 17-year-old victim made an outcry.

"We did bring him in and gave him an opportunity to speak to our officers. After that conversation, he was placed under arrest for two counts of improper relationship with a student," Tamez said.

Chief Tamez said their relationship spanned over a few months. The victim is a 17-year-old girl who attends Robstown High School. Officials do not suspect other victims are involved at this time.

If anyone believes they are a victim, they should call 361-387-3531, according to Chief Tamez.

The Robstown Independent School District also sent a letter to parents and staff the morning of Barron's arrest with the following statement:

Dear Cotton Picker Family,



Today, the Robstown Police Department arrested an educator/coach with Robstown ISO on two counts of an improper educator/student relationship, a second-degree felony. In accordance with Texas Penal Code 21.12 D-1, we are unable to release the individual's name until an indictment has been issued. As the suspect remains in custody, the district will begin implementing administrative leave procedures.



The safety and well-being of our students are our highest priorities. Due to the sensitive nature of this matter and to protect the privacy of the student and family involved, we are limited in the information we can share regarding the allegations and arrest. Please be assured that we are taking this situation seriously and remain committed to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment for all students.



We understand that this news is concerning, and we want to reassure our Robstown ISO community that we are here to support our students, staff, and families during this time.

