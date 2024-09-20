Robstown football coach wins car at golf tournament with a hole in one

CALALLEN, TX — Thursday, September 20th the Robstown ISD Education Foundation held its 5th Annual Tee Off for Teachers golf tournament at River Hills Country Club.

All proceeds for the event go towards providing resources for teacher grants and innovative hands-on classroom learning such as robotics, and media classes of Robstown ISD. The teams included Robstown educators, coaches, the police department, and the utilities department. The tournament included prizes such as the Buick, a speaker, and gift cards.

Robstown head football coach and athletic director Gage Perry scored a hole-in-one in a 196-yard shot on par 3 of the 11th hole. This earned him the grand prize of a 2025 Buick Encore donated by Beck & Masten GMC.

Robstown ISD Coach Perry posing after his hole in one

"The purpose of the Education Foundation is to engage with our community to try to support our teachers and the students in our classrooms here,” said Eva Orona the Executive Director for the Robstown ISD Education Foundation.

Fernando Arevalo RISD Education Foundation

Many sponsors also had their own teams including the CC Regional Transportation Authority, Tot and Teens Pediatrics, and Tesla's Gulf Coast Lithium Refinery. The RISD Education Foundation has not done the numbers on how much money was raised yet, but say typically they raise around twenty thousand dollars every year and will be having a Sixth annual Tee Off for Teachers next year with a date to be determined.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.