Robstown citizens state concerns over $48 million bond proposal

ROBSTOWN, Tx — During a city meeting hosted on Thursday, Oct. 17, residents were asked to only address what was on the agenda. However. concerned citizens took the opportunity to let their feelings known about the new $48 million bond proposal on the November ballot.

Aspreviously reported, in 2020 residents voted for a bond to fix drainage issues. But the money has been sitting in an escrow account, and none of the projects have progressed. These projects were for the Casa Blanca, Bosquez/Ave J, and Bluebonnet area.

Fernando Arevalo Robstown Early College High School is one area affected by flooding

The new bond proposalon November's ballot asks for $48 million for the construction and acquisition of drainage improvements. However, after principals and interest is accounted for, the true cost is roughly $80 million.

Those attending the meeting were advised that as long as their comments did not disrupt or affect the meeting, they could freely speak on whatever they want.

One resident, who asked not to be named, stated to commissioners that, "some of these drainage improvements are taking place where the Avina plant is going to be. So when you say this isn't for that, it kinda is, unless you can prove otherwise, which you haven't."

Questions were also raised on where wastewater would be dumped once drainages were completed.

“I’m very angry that they want us to pay $70 million for drainage, that is mostly gonna help industry. We have three different entities that want to raise taxes, not to benefit us but to benefit industry to come into our community, their not even gonna be in the city of robstown, which means Robstown gets nothing," Robstown resident Myra B Alaniz said.

Early voting starts next Monday, Oct. 21 through Nov. 1, and residents can vote on the Bond Proposal in the general election in November.

