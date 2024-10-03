Robstown Boxing Club coaching champions alongside a family dynasty

ROBSTOWN, Tx — The Robstown Boxing Club has been a staple for young athletes for over 25 years and in that time, has coached many to success. But what makes this gym unique is that it not only created a family for these boxers, it also fostered a love of boxing within one family.

Young boxers Jarek Guzman, Tristen Flores, Julian Dominguez, and Fabian Dominguez range in age 10 to 14-years-old, and have been training at the Robstown Boxing Club.

The four youth boxers were invited to Phoenix, Arizona to compete in a Team Texas vs Team Arizona match-up on Sept. 28. The boys went 4-0 and each captured championships in their division.



Jarek Guzman - 55 lb 10-11 year old division

Tristen Flores - 75 lb 11-12 year old division

Julian Dominguez - 75 lb 12-13 year old division

Fabian Dominguez - 85 lb 13-14 year old division

The head coach of the team is Robert Vela, who not only was a pro boxer at the Robstown Boxing Club, but his father, Greg Gutierrez, was also a boxer in his day as well.

Robert, now also trains his son Tristen on the team, after he started to be bullied at school.

Fernando Arevalo Robert Vela with his father Greg Gutierrez

"He makes me so proud," Robert Vela said on his son Tristan. "He puts the work in, and he knows the work that's needed to be the best. To see him doing what he loves, and to be in his corner is just such an honor."

The father and son duo spend plenty of time together. After Tristan gets out of school, and Robert gets out of work, the pair train together from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tristan is also a dual athlete, so when he's not in a boxing ring sparring, he's also playing football for the Robstown Youth Football league.

Fernando Arevalo Tristan Flores with his championship title and his football uniform.

"I tried to give him the day off on Monday (Sept. 30), and he ended up on the football field," Robert said. "He's very active, and if he's not doing one thing he's doing another. The beautiful part is we don't have to tell him anything to motivate him. He does it on his own."

Tristan, and his teammates Julian and Fabian Domiguez will be competing at the 3rd annual 'Knockout Cancer' boxing event.

The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 19 and is free to the public to help raise awareness for breast cancer. It will take place from 5-8 p.m. at 402 S. Shoreline Blvd. at McCaughan Park.

