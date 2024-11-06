RESULTS ARE IN: Nueces County Commissioner Pct. 3 race

ROBSTOWN, Tx — John Marez has been re-elected as Nueces County Commissioner Pct. 3. This area includes includes the cities of Robstown, Driscoll, Agua Dulce, portions of Corpus Christi including the areas of Clarkwood, the Corpus Christi International Airport, Del Mar College, including Annapolis Christian Academy, St. Patrick's, IWA, Ray & King High Schools, Baker, Hamlin, Martin & Cullen Middle Schools, Calk-Wilson, Hicks, Berlanga, Woodlawn Elementary schools, and part of Lamar Park, Ocean Drive and the Pharaoh Valley subdivisions and the community of Banquete.

The incumbent, John Marez, served in Precinct 3 on the Nueces County Commissioner’s Court beginning in November 2016. His top three priorities in being re-elected included infrastructure, keeping county roads, bridges, and public buildings in good condition to keep people safe. Fiscal responsibility ensures funds are used efficiently, and a balanced budget is maintained. Public safety, prioritizing adequate funding and resources for law enforcement, and ensuring the community is safe in times of need.

Larry Cantu Jr. said his top three priorities in being elected in office would be taking control of the budget and making the biggest impact on the community without increasing taxes for citizens. Second, evaluating and prioritizing infrastructure improvements. Third, collaborating with local law enforcement agencies to ensure community safety.

Larry Cantu Jr. and John Marez have served as city council members and on school boards.

The race was close, but ultimately, John Marez led and won the polls with 52% of votes compared to Larry Cantu’s 48%.

"In winning tonight, it shows the work we did for the last eight years. The voters realized we put a lot of time and effort into this precinct," said Nueces County Commissioner John Marez. "Balancing all the needs is difficult, but we’ve worked hard in balancing all those needs in funding to support issues like flooding, road repair, and bringing economic development to our community.”

