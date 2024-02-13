Resident's near Robstown and Calallen continue to raise concerns about potential green ammonia plant

Sandra Arismendi along with her husband came to their house on FM 1889 over 10 years ago from Austin to retire.

Arismendi said she wanted to escape the noise and the city life for the quiet of the country.

"I don’t want to see a plant here. I want to see this, this is the beauty of being out here," Arismendi said.

Over the last couple of days, many residents have expressed their concerns about a green ammonia plant potentially coming to their area.

"It is inhumane, go build somewhere else, Texas has plenty of land," Arismendi said.

Arismendi said she never imagined going through this situation. Her house is less than one hundred feet away from where this company plans to build this green ammonia plant.

"It is not fair, it is not fair for people who are barely making it, trying to retire somewhere or trying to just make a living with their families in a safe environment it is not going to be fair for us," Arismendi said.

Arismendi also said she fears for her and her family’s safety if this plant were to be built.

"They say this is going to be a clean green ammonia plant, ammonia!" Arismendi said. "How? No! Those are chemicals that are going to be in the air and we are going to be the first ones smelling it."

In its air permit application to the TCEQ, the company says the ammonia production rate will be approximately 3.2 billion gallons per year.

The company said it will implement several procedures to prevent anhydrous ammonia releases.

The company also notes the potential danger if there were to be a release saying chemical is highly toxic to humans and animals.

"So many things came to our mind. The first thing my husband said is we do not want to stay here if they build that. If they win and they go build this, because we want to be able to have a good environment for our grand kids and great grand kids," Arismendi said.

State Representative Abel Herrero is getting involved and he has put in a request for a public meeting on this issue.

