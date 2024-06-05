Out of school for summer break and looking for some extra cash? Here is what you or your child should know

Now that high school students are on summer break, some might be looking for extra cash. Here is what they need to know if they decide to get a summer gig.

“I was the only one in my family that did not work, so I figured why not try, and I did, and I like it,” Ariana Zuniga, a 15-year-old sophomore at Calallen ISD, said.

Now that Zuniga is on summer break, she said she figured why not make some extra cash?

“I think it would be very beneficial because I want to save up a lot, not only just because of school but for my own purposes as well, like buying things for myself and buying gifts for others, my family,” Zuniga said.

Zuniga added this is her first job and she is certainly starting to get the hang of things for it being her first few days on the floor.

“I have to walk around, help the customers out with what they need help with, make them feel like everything is good and casual,” Zuniga said.

While all this sounds simple, there are some federal guidelines to keep in mind for teen workers.

Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, children 14 or older can get hired.

During the summer break, 14 and 15-year-olds can work up to 40 hours a week, eight hours a day.

But once school starts back up in the fall, these hours change.

“Just go for it, and don’t hesitate because once you have that feeling of finally getting a job and getting paid for something, it is going to feel like you are maturing in a way,” Zuniga said.

Communications Manager for Workforce Solutions of The Coastal Bend, Xena Mercado, said there are many jobs in the area for teens to work in.

A good first job would be in retail trade, hotels and tourism, and restaurant businesses.

These jobs tend to have a high demand in the summer, Mercado said.

“This early start gives me an advantage in the future, and it gives me opportunities to work with others as well,” Alma Zuniga, Ariana’s big sister, said.

Alma said now that she is in college, having worked when she was younger helped her set her priorities straight and gain certain skills.

“I have more of a personality. I can talk to them with good customer service, and my bosses also help me with that, how to give good customer service, whether if the customer if the customer is rowdy or kind,” Alma said.

Zuniga said having a job can be very rewarding and plans to continue working a few hours a week even after school starts back up in the fall.

